Egypt tells UN it rejects Turkey-Libya deal on maritime rights, security

Egypt has told the UN Security Council it rejects two agreements between Turkey and Libya’s UN-supported government on maritime rights in the Mediterranean and military cooperation.

The maritime deal would give Turkey access to an economic zone across the Mediterranean, over the objections of Greece, Cyprus and Egypt, which lie between Turkey and Libya geographically.

Egypt’s UN ambassador Mohammed Edrees said in the letter obtained on Thursday by AP that by signing the deal last month, Libyan PM Fayez al-Sarraj violated the 2015 agreement that established the country’s interim government, which the Security Council endorsed.

Libya’s UN-recognized unity government on Thursday approved the implementation of the military deal with Ankara, paving the way for a bigger Turkish role in the war-torn country. Turkey has already supported the Government of National Accord (GNA) in its fight against the rival forces of east Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar, who launched an offensive in April to seize Tripoli from the GNA.