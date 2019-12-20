 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tripoli urges military aid from ‘friendly’ states as E. Libya’s forces announce 3-day deadline

20 Dec, 2019 14:50
Military vehicles of members of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces head out from Misrata to front line in Tripoli, Libya, May 10, 2019. © Reuters / Ayman Al-Sahili

Libya’s UN-recognized unity government on Friday urged five “friendly countries” to implement military deals as it seeks to repel eastern forces fighting to seize the capital.

Tripoli-based GNA head Fayez al-Sarraj sent letters to the leaders of the US, Britain, Italy, Algeria and Turkey, urging them to “activate security cooperation deals,” AFP reported.

The call came a day after the Government of National Accord (GNA) approved the activation of such a deal with Ankara, paving the way for a bigger Turkish role.

The self-styled Libyan National Army on Friday gave the militias defending the city a three-day deadline to pull out, AP said. The statement demanded that the powerful Misrata militias, which are fighting on behalf of the government in the Libyan capital, withdraw from both Tripoli and the coastal city of Sirte.

