 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
FSB shooting: One officer killed after gunman opens fire near Moscow's Lubuanka Square
HomeNewsline

EU officially extends economic sanctions against Russia by 6 months over Ukraine conflict

19 Dec, 2019 15:57
Get short URL
EU officially extends economic sanctions against Russia by 6 months over Ukraine conflict
The European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, December 13, 2019. © Reuters / Julien Warnand / Pool

The European Union extended economic sanctions against Russia, which will expire on January 31, 2020, the EU Council said on Thursday. “Today, the Council prolonged the economic sanctions targeting specific sectors of the Russian economy until 31 July 2020,” according to the statement.

The decision was made in connection with “incomplete implementation” of the Minsk agreements on the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the document says.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel “updated” the European Council on 12 December on the state of implementation of the Minsk agreements, “to which the decision on maintaining sanctions is linked,” the statement says.

The EU imposed sanctions against Russia in 2014 over the events in Ukraine, and the restrictive measures have been repeatedly extended and expanded ever since.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies