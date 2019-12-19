 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Man opens fire in central Moscow near Federal Security Service building, one person injured – reports
19 Dec, 2019 14:57
Afghanistan election results due ‘in coming days’ as main candidate ends boycott of recount
Afghanistan's presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah speaks during a gathering with his supporters in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 10, 2019. © Reuters / Omar Sobhani

Preliminary results from Afghanistan’s delayed presidential polls will be announced in the coming days, an election official said on Thursday, after a main candidate ended his boycott of a recount.

The country has been stuck in political limbo since the vote, with the two top candidates – President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah – locked in a close race.

The key recount and audit of votes from the September 28 election had been completed in all but one province, Independent Election Commission (IEC) spokesman Zabih Sadat told AFP.

The result was originally due on October 19 but was repeatedly delayed amid technical issues, as well as fraud allegations from Abdullah’s team. Abdullah last month withdrew his team’s election observers from an official recount. Last Friday, Abdullah said the recount could go ahead.

