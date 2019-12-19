50,000 people migrating from Syria’s Idlib to Turkey – Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that 50,000 people were migrating from Syria’s northwestern region of Idlib to Turkey.

He also slammed Muslim nations for not supporting his plans to resettle refugees in other parts of north Syria, Reuters reports.

Speaking in Malaysia, Erdogan reiterated that world powers were more concerned about sending weapons into Syria than supporting Turkey’s plans to establish a “safe zone.” Ankara aims to settle a million Syrian refugees there after “clearing” the area of the Kurdish YPG militia.