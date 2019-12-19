 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
50,000 people migrating from Syria’s Idlib to Turkey – Erdogan

19 Dec, 2019 09:49
Turkish President President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. © Reuters / Toby Melville / File Photo

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that 50,000 people were migrating from Syria’s northwestern region of Idlib to Turkey.

He also slammed Muslim nations for not supporting his plans to resettle refugees in other parts of north Syria, Reuters reports.

Speaking in Malaysia, Erdogan reiterated that world powers were more concerned about sending weapons into Syria than supporting Turkey’s plans to establish a “safe zone.” Ankara aims to settle a million Syrian refugees there after “clearing” the area of the Kurdish YPG militia.

