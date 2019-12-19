Jailed Catalan leader Junqueras was lawmaker and entitled to immunity – EU’s Court of Justice

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Dec, 2019 09:27
Catalan flag flies in front of the European Parliament during a demonstration asking for the Parliament inclusion of the three Catalan elected MEP's Carles Puigdemont, Oriol Junqueras and Toni Comin, in Strasbourg, France, July 2, 2019. © Reuters / Vincent Kessler

Jailed Catalan leader Oriol Junqueras was a member of the European Parliament despite not being able to take up his seat and so enjoyed the immunity that position guaranteed, the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) said on Thursday.

The ruling is seen as a boost for the Catalan independence movement and Junqueras, who has been imprisoned in Spain since November 2017 after an illegal independence referendum. He was sentenced in October to 13 years in jail over sedition and misuse of public funds related to the region’s failed independence bid, Reuters reported.

If Spanish authorities wanted to prevent Junqueras traveling to the European Parliament, they would have to request that the Parliament waive his immunity, the court ruled.

