Israeli warplanes strike arms plant in Gaza after rocket attack – military

19 Dec, 2019 08:45
Israeli warplanes strike arms plant in Gaza after rocket attack – military
Israeli warplanes attacked an arms plant in Hamas-controlled Gaza early on Thursday, the army said, after Palestinian militants in the enclave fired a rocket at the Jewish state.

“Overnight, a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory,” an army statement said. “In response… fighter jets struck a Hamas weapons manufacturing site in the northern Gaza Strip.”

There were no immediate reports of damage in the overnight rocket attack or the airstrike that followed.

Hamas has controlled Gaza since 2007, and Israel holds the Islamist movement responsible for all rocket fire coming from the territory, although it has targeted other militant groups there.

