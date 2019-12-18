About 40 Israeli citizens 'delayed for hours' at Moscow Domodedovo Airport’s passport control

About 40 Israeli citizens were reportedly delayed for several hours at Moscow Domodedovo Airport’s passport control on Wednesday. The reason for the delay was alleged violation of migration regulations. Russia border guards demanded entry visas from the Israelis, Kommersant daily wrote, adding, however, that citizens of the two countries enjoy visa-free travel.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said it was looking into the matter. About half of those delayed at the airport were let into the country by Wednesday afternoon. An Israeli delegation is expected to arrive in Russia on Thursday for “consular consultations,” which were scheduled in advance, the Haaretz wrote. Jerusalem believes that the detention of Israeli tourists at the Moscow airport is “Russia’s way to convey a message to Israel ahead of the talks,” the daily said.

Russian authorities have complained to Israel recently over the treatment of Russian tourists at Ben-Gurion Airport. The Russian Embassy in Israel said that over 5,700 tourists were barred entry by Israel this year, and Israeli authorities reported similar numbers.

Russian citizens miss out on their vacations despite visa agreements between the two countries. “Every day, about 20 tourists who come to Israel with money and an organized tour are being sent back to Russia,” the embassy told the newspaper.