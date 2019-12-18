 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Dec, 2019 15:10
US special envoy visits Kabul as Iran blasts talks between Washington & Taliban
President Ashraf Ghani delivers remarks to US military personnel beside President Donald Trump during a surprise visit at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, November 28, 2019. © Reuters / Tom Brenner

The US envoy leading negotiations with the Taliban met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul on Wednesday, amid a renewed push to reach an accord with the insurgents. US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Ghani discussed several topics, including the need for a ceasefire, the president’s spokesman Sediq Seddiqi said.

Khalilzad has spent more than a year leading a push for a deal with the Taliban that would see the US reduce its military footprint in Afghanistan in return for security guarantees from the insurgents.

Iran’s top security official said on Wednesday that Tehran opposed US negotiations with Afghanistan’s Taliban, as the talks excluded the Afghan people and government.

“Any strategy, any decision or plan without the participation of the Afghan people is wrong and doomed to failure,” said Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. “The Taliban are a reality of the Afghan people that cannot be ignored. But are all Afghans Taliban? No,” AFP quoted him as saying.

