World powers haven’t backed refugee ‘safe zone’ in N. Syria, Erdogan says

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said world powers have not yet offered any support for his planned “safe zone” in northern Syria, where Turkey intends to resettle a million Syrian refugees, according to broadcaster NTV.

“Not even the countries we regard as the most powerful and respected have come out yet in response to our call on the safe zone,” Erdogan was quoted on Wednesday as telling reporters in Geneva, where he attended the Global Forum on Refugees.

Ankara has said the zone will let refugees camped out in its territory to return safely to their own country, and help secure its border with Syria.

Western allies have criticized the Turkish military incursion in October which saw Ankara seize a large part of Syria’s north from Kurdish YPG militia, Reuters reported.