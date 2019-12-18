 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
World powers haven’t backed refugee ‘safe zone’ in N. Syria, Erdogan says

18 Dec, 2019 13:15
US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the NATO summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019. © Reuters / Peter Nicholls / Pool / File Photo

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said world powers have not yet offered any support for his planned “safe zone” in northern Syria, where Turkey intends to resettle a million Syrian refugees, according to broadcaster NTV.

“Not even the countries we regard as the most powerful and respected have come out yet in response to our call on the safe zone,” Erdogan was quoted on Wednesday as telling reporters in Geneva, where he attended the Global Forum on Refugees.

Ankara has said the zone will let refugees camped out in its territory to return safely to their own country, and help secure its border with Syria.

Western allies have criticized the Turkish military incursion in October which saw Ankara seize a large part of Syria’s north from Kurdish YPG militia, Reuters reported.

