Putin takes questions from the media in annual year-end press conference (LIVE UPDATES)
China says N. Korean sanctions relief is best plan as US envoy set to arrive in Beijing

19 Dec, 2019 07:14
US special representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun (L) and South Korea's 'special representative for Korean peninsula peace and security affairs' Lee Do-hoon (R) in Seoul, December 16, 2019. © Reuters / Ed Jones / Pool / File Photo

China touted its proposal offering sanctions relief to North Korea as the best option to diffuse tensions, calling on Thursday for a compromise between Washington and Pyongyang over the latter’s nuclear and missiles programs.

The proposal, made jointly with Russia on Monday, calls on the UN Security Council to lift some sanctions on exports and foreign workers to “break the deadlock” in the stalled talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

“This is the best plan in the current situation to resolve the stalemate in the denuclearization of North Korea and for its peace and stability,” Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui told reporters. A political solution is still achievable despite a recent rise in tensions, Luo added.

The US special envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, is set to arrive in the Chinese capital on Thursday for talks, Reuters said.

