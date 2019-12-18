 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US opposes lifting sanctions UN sanctions on key Pyongyang exports

18 Dec, 2019 07:36
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stand at the demarcation line in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. © Reuters / Kevin Lamarque / File Photo

The United States opposed on Tuesday a draft resolution proposed by China and Russia that would terminate UN sanctions on key North Korean exports. Washington called the measure “premature,” citing Pyongyang’s threat to conduct “an escalated provocation,” AP reports.

The draft resolution circulated to UN Security Council members would terminate sanctions on North Korean exports including textiles and seafood with the intent of enhancing the livelihood of the civilian population. It would also lift a ban on North Koreans working overseas and terminate a decision to repatriate all those earning income abroad by December 22.

The US State Department said President Donald Trump “remains committed to making progress toward commitments” he made with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at their first summit in Singapore in June 2018 on transforming relations between the two countries.

