 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Britain plans to have ‘new EU relationship’ ready for January 2021 – PM Johnson’s spokesman

17 Dec, 2019 13:18
Get short URL
Britain plans to have ‘new EU relationship’ ready for January 2021 – PM Johnson’s spokesman
British PM Boris Johnson greets European Commission president-elect Ursula Von der Leyen at the European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium, October 17, 2019. © Reuters / Olivier Matthys / Pool

The British government plans for its new relationship with the European Union to be ready to be implemented in January 2021, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

The government also plans to outlaw any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond December 2020, Reuters reports.

The spokesman added that Johnson had spoken to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the pair had agreed to work with “great energy” to agree a future relationship by the end of next year.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies