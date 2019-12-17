 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police use tear gas against French pension reform protesters in Paris
HomeNewsline

Erdogan wants 1mn refugees to be resettled in Syria ‘very soon’

17 Dec, 2019 12:25
Get short URL
Erdogan wants 1mn refugees to be resettled in Syria ‘very soon’
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Geneva, Switzerland, December 17, 2019, © Reuters / Denis Balibouse

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Tuesday for the resettlement of 1 million Syrian refugees in their homeland in “a very short period of time.” Turkey hosts 3.7 million Syrian refugees, the largest refugee population worldwide.

Erdogan said more than 600,000 should voluntarily join around 371,000 already in a “peace zone” in northern Syria from which Turkey drove Kurdish militia.

“We need to find a formula that will allow the refugees to remain in their homelands and the ones who have already traveled to Turkey to be peacefully returned and resettled in their homelands,” he said at the Global Forum on Refugees in Geneva.

Taking a thinly veiled swipe at the US, the Turkish president said: “Unfortunately the efforts that were spared to protect the oil fields were not mobilized for the safety and security of the children in Syria,” Reuters reports.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies