Turkish police detain nearly 200 people over alleged Gulen links

17 Dec, 2019 10:22
Police in Turkey on Tuesday detained 181 people suspected of ties to a group blamed for a 2016 coup attempt, the Ankara public prosecutor’s office said.

The detentions came after the capital’s public prosecutor issued arrest warrants for 260 suspects accused of using the encrypted ByLock messaging application which authorities believe was used to coordinate the coup bid, AFP reported. Another 18 suspects, including 10 doctors, were sought in a second probe.

Officers have so far detained 171 people in Ankara and another 10 suspects elsewhere, the office said.

Tens of thousands have been arrested over alleged ties to US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen who Ankara says ordered the failed coup. Gulen denies the involvement. Authorities have also sacked or suspended over 140,000 public sector workers over suspected links to Gulen.

