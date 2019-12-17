Kuwait announces new govt after row between ruling family members & parliament

Kuwait formed a new government on Tuesday, a month after the previous one resigned due to a row between ruling family members and parliament. New interior, defense, foreign and finance ministers were appointed, while Oil Minister Khaled al-Fadhel kept his position, according to state news agency KUNA.

Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah will be prime minister. Previously foreign minister, he was appointed by Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah days after the government resigned.

The resignation came after lawmakers sought a no-confidence vote against the interior minister after a dispute between senior officials, including the interior and defense ministers, over alleged mishandling of public funds went public, Reuters reported.

Kuwait, an ally of the United States, has the most open political system in the Gulf Arab region, with a parliament wielding power to pass legislation and question ministers.