 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Kuwait announces new govt after row between ruling family members & parliament

17 Dec, 2019 08:41
Get short URL
Kuwait announces new govt after row between ruling family members & parliament
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Kuwait's FM Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah in Kuwait City, March 20, 2019. © Reuters / Jim Young / Pool

Kuwait formed a new government on Tuesday, a month after the previous one resigned due to a row between ruling family members and parliament. New interior, defense, foreign and finance ministers were appointed, while Oil Minister Khaled al-Fadhel kept his position, according to state news agency KUNA.

Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah will be prime minister. Previously foreign minister, he was appointed by Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah days after the government resigned.

The resignation came after lawmakers sought a no-confidence vote against the interior minister after a dispute between senior officials, including the interior and defense ministers, over alleged mishandling of public funds went public, Reuters reported.

Kuwait, an ally of the United States, has the most open political system in the Gulf Arab region, with a parliament wielding power to pass legislation and question ministers.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies