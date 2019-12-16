 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Belgian court delays decision on extraditing ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont till February

16 Dec, 2019 15:57
Get short URL
Belgian court delays decision on extraditing ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont till February
Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and former Catalan regional minister Lluis Puig in Brussels, Belgium, December 16, 2019. © Reuters / Yves Herman

A Belgian court on Monday postponed former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont’s extradition hearing for at least two months.

The court in Brussels decided that a new hearing on whether to extradite the politician to Spain would take place on February 3, once the European Court of Justice has ruled on whether Puigdemont should be granted immunity after being elected as an EU lawmaker.

“It’s now first up to the European court in Luxembourg to clarify all the issues concerning the immunity questions because of the election of the European Parliament,” AP quoted his lawyer, Simon Bekaert, as saying after Monday’s hearing.

Puigdemont and a number of his associates fled to Belgium in October 2017, after unsuccessful secessionist push he led and the holding of an independence referendum that the central government in Madrid said was illegal.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies