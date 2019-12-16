 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
European Commission to check if Polish bill on judges ‘undermines court independence’

16 Dec, 2019 16:27
People hold EU and Polish flags as they gather during a pro-democracy demonstration at the Old Town in Warsaw, Poland, January 9, 2016. © Reuters / Kacper Pempel / File Photo

The European Commission will closely examine whether a new Polish draft law undermines the independence of the judiciary, a spokesman for the European Union’s executive, Christian Wigand, said on Monday.

The EU has accused Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party of politicizing the judiciary since it swept to power in 2015. PiS argues that the reforms are necessary to make Poland’s courts more efficient.

Under the legislation PiS submitted to parliament on December 12, judges could be sacked if they question the legitimacy of its judicial reforms. It also says judges must inform their superiors of past membership of political parties and of any activity in non-governmental organizations and on social media.

PiS wants to prevent Polish judges from ruling that their peers, nominated by a panel appointed by PiS, are not independent and therefore that their rulings may be questioned, Reuters said.

