Pentagon chief Esper urges Iraq to stop militias’ attacks on bases housing US forces

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Monday urged Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to take steps to prevent bases housing US troops from being shelled, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the premier’s office.

Esper’s call came after a senior US military official warned last week that attacks by “Iranian-backed groups” on bases hosting US forces in Iraq were pushing all sides closer to an uncontrollable escalation.

Rocket strikes targeting Iraqi bases where members of the US-led coalition are also stationed have increased in past weeks. However, there was no claim of responsibility from any party. The US military official said intelligence and forensic analyses of the rockets and launchers pointed to “Iranian-backed Shiite Muslim militia groups.”

During a phone call, Esper “expressed his concerns over the shelling of some installations and the necessity to take procedures to stop it,” a statement from Abdul Mahdi’s office said.