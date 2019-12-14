Sudan’s ex-president receives 2-year detention for corruption

Former Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir has been sentenced to two years in a “rehabilitation facility” for possession of illegal foreign currency, after the ex-leader stood trial on corruption charges.

Bashir was overthrown by the army in April after months of unrest triggered by growing economic instability. He was accused of stashing away millions of dollars’ worth of foreign currency, as well as 5.7 million Sudanese pounds ($128,000). The trial, which began in August, did not touch upon the war crime allegations against Bashir brought by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The ex-president is wanted by the ICC on charges of war crimes and genocide linked to the Darfur war, which started in 2003. The Sudanese military, however, said it would not extradite him.