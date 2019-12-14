 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sudan’s ex-president receives 2-year detention for corruption

14 Dec, 2019 10:37
Sudan's former president Omar Hassan al-Bashir sits inside a cage at the courthouse where he is facing corruption charges, in Khartoum, Sudan September 28, 2019. ©  REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Former Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir has been sentenced to two years in a “rehabilitation facility” for possession of illegal foreign currency, after the ex-leader stood trial on corruption charges.

Bashir was overthrown by the army in April after months of unrest triggered by growing economic instability. He was accused of stashing away millions of dollars’ worth of foreign currency, as well as 5.7 million Sudanese pounds ($128,000). The trial, which began in August, did not touch upon the war crime allegations against Bashir brought by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The ex-president is wanted by the ICC on charges of war crimes and genocide linked to the Darfur war, which started in 2003. The Sudanese military, however, said it would not extradite him.

