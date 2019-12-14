 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US sanctions targeting Iran violate international law – Malaysian PM

14 Dec, 2019 09:11
A woman walks past the mural showing U.S. flag with barbed wire and the Statue Of Liberty with skull face in Tehran, Iran June 25, 2019. ©  Nazanin Tabatabaee/Nazanin Tabatabaee/West Asia News Agency via REUTERS

The United Sates’ unilateral sanctions regime imposed on Iran violates the UN charter and international law, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said.

Speaking at a conference in Qatar on Saturday, Mahathir stressed that his country does not support Washington’s measures against Tehran, and that the sanctions have resulted in a “big market” loss for Iran’s trading partners.

“Such sanctions clearly violate the United Nations charter and international law; sanctions can only be applied by the United Nations in accordance with the charter,” he noted.

