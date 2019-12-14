US sanctions targeting Iran violate international law – Malaysian PM

The United Sates’ unilateral sanctions regime imposed on Iran violates the UN charter and international law, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said.

Speaking at a conference in Qatar on Saturday, Mahathir stressed that his country does not support Washington’s measures against Tehran, and that the sanctions have resulted in a “big market” loss for Iran’s trading partners.

“Such sanctions clearly violate the United Nations charter and international law; sanctions can only be applied by the United Nations in accordance with the charter,” he noted.