 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Hezbollah calls for ‘broadest possible’ Lebanese govt, including Christian party, to tackle crisis

13 Dec, 2019 20:18
Get short URL
Hezbollah calls for ‘broadest possible’ Lebanese govt, including Christian party, to tackle crisis
FILE PHOTO: Hassan Nasrallah addresses supporters in Beirut, September 2019 © Reuters / Aziz Taher

As Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun conducts backroom negotiations aimed at naming a new prime minister, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned that forming a government “will not be an easy process.”

In a televised address on Friday, the Islamist leader extended a surprise hand to supporters and opponents alike, declaring that he has no wish to serve in a “one-sided government,” and calling for a government with “the broadest representation possible.”

Nasrallah insisted that Gebran Bassil’s Free Patriotic Movement – a party supported predominantly by Lebanese Christians – take part in the government, stating that the country’s current crisis requires all Lebanese to “stand together.” Bassil had previously refused to take part in a government led by Prime Minister Saad el-Hariri, currently serving in a caretaker role since his resignation in October.

Lebanon is currently engulfed by anti-government protests, brought on by rising unemployment and poverty, and perceived corruption among the country’s ruling elite. Demonstrators have called not just for a change in leadership, but for a wholesale purge of Lebanon’s top political leaders.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies