5 ISIS members suspected of plotting terrorist attacks detained in Moscow

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Interior Ministry have detained five members of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), who plotted terrorist attacks, the FSB said on Friday.

An IS cell consisting of two Russian nationals and three citizens of Central Asian countries was exposed; they “planned to carry out subversive and terrorist acts,” the statement said.

Communication devices with instructions from the international terrorist organization’s emissaries were seized from the suspects during an operation in Moscow, TASS reported.

“An arms cache was found, which contained a Kalashnikov rifle, a Makarov pistol, ammunition and an improvised explosive device,” according to the FSB. The defendants have been taken into custody, and a criminal case has been opened, the statement added.