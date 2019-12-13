 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Both Trump impeachment articles approved by House Judiciary Committee
HomeNewsline

5 ISIS members suspected of plotting terrorist attacks detained in Moscow

13 Dec, 2019 12:29
Get short URL
5 ISIS members suspected of plotting terrorist attacks detained in Moscow
© Reuters / Eduard Korniyenko

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Interior Ministry have detained five members of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), who plotted terrorist attacks, the FSB said on Friday.

An IS cell consisting of two Russian nationals and three citizens of Central Asian countries was exposed; they “planned to carry out subversive and terrorist acts,” the statement said.

Communication devices with instructions from the international terrorist organization’s emissaries were seized from the suspects during an operation in Moscow, TASS reported.

“An arms cache was found, which contained a Kalashnikov rifle, a Makarov pistol, ammunition and an improvised explosive device,” according to the FSB. The defendants have been taken into custody, and a criminal case has been opened, the statement added.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies