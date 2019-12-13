 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Indian citizenship law is ‘discriminatory’ against Muslims, UN Human Rights Office says

13 Dec, 2019 11:44
India's PM Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2019. © Reuters / Altaf Hussain

India’s new citizenship law is “fundamentally discriminatory in nature,” the United Nations Human Rights Office said on Friday.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill does not extend the same protection to Muslim migrants as to other religious minorities, and this undermines India’s commitment to equality before the law, enshrined in the constitution, UN human rights spokesman Jeremy Laurence said in Geneva.

“We understand the new law will be reviewed by the Supreme Court of India and hope it will consider carefully the compatibility of the law with India’s international human rights obligations,” Reuters quoted Laurence as saying.

PM Narendra Modi’s government has said the bill was meant to protect besieged minorities.

