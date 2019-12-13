 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Catalan leader Torra congratulates nationalists on victory in Scotland

13 Dec, 2019 10:43
Get short URL
Catalan leader Torra congratulates nationalists on victory in Scotland
Catalan leader Quim Torra casts his vote as his daughter Helena Torra (wearing yellow) works at the polling station during general election in Barcelona, Spain, November 10, 2019. © Reuters / Albert Gea

The head of the Catalan government, Quim Torra, has congratulated the nationalists on their victory in Scotland, Reuters reports.

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon earlier said it must be allowed to hold another independence referendum.

“Congratulations to the friends of [SNP] and First Minister [Sturgeon] for this magnificent result that demonstrates the democratic will for independence and the European commitment of the Scottish people,” Catalonia’s leader tweeted.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party secured a majority in a landslide election victory.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies