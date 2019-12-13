Catalan leader Torra congratulates nationalists on victory in Scotland

The head of the Catalan government, Quim Torra, has congratulated the nationalists on their victory in Scotland, Reuters reports.

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon earlier said it must be allowed to hold another independence referendum.

“Congratulations to the friends of [SNP] and First Minister [Sturgeon] for this magnificent result that demonstrates the democratic will for independence and the European commitment of the Scottish people,” Catalonia’s leader tweeted.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party secured a majority in a landslide election victory.