EU Council head says Britain needs Brexit parliament vote soon, ready for free-trade talks

13 Dec, 2019 08:12
European Council President Charles Michel. © Reuters / Yves Herman

The European Union hopes for a quick British parliament vote on Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc and clarity on PM Boris Johnson’s plans following his triumph in elections, the head of the European Council said on Friday.

Charles Michel, who chairs EU summits, congratulated Johnson and also said the EU was ready to negotiate a free-trade agreement with Britain, calling on London to work in good faith, Reuters reports.

“We expect, as soon as possible, a the vote by the British Parliament… It’s important to have clarity, as soon as possible,” Michel told reporters in Brussels as he arrived for a second day of an EU leaders summit. Speaking of trade talks, he said: “We are ready.”

