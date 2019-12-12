 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
RT Spanish shutdown in Ecuador ‘was technical decision,’ problem will be solved soon – ambassador

12 Dec, 2019 11:22
A person waves an Ecuadorian flag outside the National Assembly after protests against austerity measures, in Quito, Ecuador, October 10, 2019. © Reuters / Henry Romero

Imposing the ban on RT’s broadcasting in Ecuador was a purely technical decision, the country’s ambassador to Russia, Julio Cesar Prado Espinosa, has said. In an interview with Sputnik published on Thursday, he expressed hope that the problem will be solved soon.

The decision on RT was made by the National Telecommunications Council, Espinosa said. “This is a technical body, and it makes decisions as a technical body. Following the Russian Embassy in Quito’s appeal regarding the reasons for such a decision, [the council] has said that it is working on the answer that it will provide to the broadcaster,” the envoy added.

RT Spanish was disconnected from broadcasting in November without any notice or explanation. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that turning the media into a victim of the political agenda was inadmissible.

Earlier, Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo complained about the channel’s coverage of anti-austerity protests in the country.

