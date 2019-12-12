RT Spanish shutdown in Ecuador ‘was technical decision,’ problem will be solved soon – ambassador

Imposing the ban on RT’s broadcasting in Ecuador was a purely technical decision, the country’s ambassador to Russia, Julio Cesar Prado Espinosa, has said. In an interview with Sputnik published on Thursday, he expressed hope that the problem will be solved soon.

The decision on RT was made by the National Telecommunications Council, Espinosa said. “This is a technical body, and it makes decisions as a technical body. Following the Russian Embassy in Quito’s appeal regarding the reasons for such a decision, [the council] has said that it is working on the answer that it will provide to the broadcaster,” the envoy added.

RT Spanish was disconnected from broadcasting in November without any notice or explanation. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that turning the media into a victim of the political agenda was inadmissible.

Earlier, Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo complained about the channel’s coverage of anti-austerity protests in the country.