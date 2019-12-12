 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine extends special status for Donbass after 'Normandy Four' summit

12 Dec, 2019 10:41
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) cars are seen on a road in the village of Oktyabr, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, September 23, 2019. © Reuters / Alexander Ermochenko

Ukraine’s parliament voted on Thursday to extend regulations giving limited self-rule to eastern regions, a prerequisite for a deal to settle the five-year conflict there.

Lawmakers gave a one-year extension to the regions’ “special status,” which was adopted in 2014 and has been extended several times, Reuters reports.

The status allows the regions to set up their own police forces, prosecutors and courts and hold local elections.

An agreement to extend the law on special status has become one of the elements of an agreement of leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany reached during the ‘Normandy Four’ meeting in Paris this week.

