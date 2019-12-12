 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
E. European states demand funds for new EU climate push

12 Dec, 2019 16:35
Hungary's PM Viktor Orban arrives for a European Union summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Belgium, December 12, 2019. © Reuters / Aris Oikonomou / Pool

Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic set out demands on Thursday that could block agreement on the EU’s new push for climate neutrality by 2050, saying the poor should not have to bear the cost.

At a summit in Brussels, the majority of 27 EU leaders are expected to offer financial incentives to the eastern member states to win their support for the goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century, Reuters reports.

“We cannot allow Brussels bureaucrats to have poor people and poor countries to pay the costs of the fight against climate change,” Hungarian PM Viktor Orban said ahead of the meeting. “We must receive clear financial guarantees and we will negotiate the terms of that.”

The summit is the first since Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen took office as the new head of the EU’s executive commission.

