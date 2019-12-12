Head of Libya’s eastern-based parliament opposes Turkey’s maritime deal with Tripoli govt

The head of Libya’s eastern-based parliament said on Thursday he disagreed with an accord between Libya and Turkey establishing maritime boundaries which has infuriated Athens.

Greece expelled the Libyan ambassador last week over the November 27 accord establishing a sea corridor between Libya and Turkey and in areas where Greece considers it has maritime rights.

“We are here to stress that this specific agreement is rejected,” Reuters quoted Aguila Saleh Issa, speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, as saying. “Those that signed it do not have any legal authority to do so, since the government itself was rejected. It did fail a confidence vote twice and has not been legally sworn in at the House of Representatives,” Issa told reporters in Athens.

Issa is aligned to General Khalifa Haftar who controls the east of the country which opposes the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.