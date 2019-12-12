 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Head of Libya’s eastern-based parliament opposes Turkey’s maritime deal with Tripoli govt

12 Dec, 2019 17:41
Get short URL
Head of Libya’s eastern-based parliament opposes Turkey’s maritime deal with Tripoli govt
Military vehicles of members of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces in Misrata, May 10, 2019. © Reuters / Ayman Al-Sahili

The head of Libya’s eastern-based parliament said on Thursday he disagreed with an accord between Libya and Turkey establishing maritime boundaries which has infuriated Athens.

Greece expelled the Libyan ambassador last week over the November 27 accord establishing a sea corridor between Libya and Turkey and in areas where Greece considers it has maritime rights.

“We are here to stress that this specific agreement is rejected,” Reuters quoted Aguila Saleh Issa, speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, as saying. “Those that signed it do not have any legal authority to do so, since the government itself was rejected. It did fail a confidence vote twice and has not been legally sworn in at the House of Representatives,” Issa told reporters in Athens.

Issa is aligned to General Khalifa Haftar who controls the east of the country which opposes the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies