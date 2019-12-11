 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

EU ready to start talks on future with Britain immediately after Brexit as ‘citizens deserve certainty’

11 Dec, 2019 15:59
Get short URL
EU ready to start talks on future with Britain immediately after Brexit as ‘citizens deserve certainty’
© Reuters / Neil Hall / File Photo

The European Union is ready to start talks over its future relationship with Britain as soon as Britain leaves the bloc, Reuters quoted a senior EU official as saying on Wednesday. The statement comes ahead of a meeting of EU leaders to discuss Brexit on Friday.

Britain will hold parliamentary elections on Thursday after years of negotiations on the terms of its withdrawal from the EU did not produce a result that would get sufficient support in the British parliament.

UK election results are likely to be known early on Friday. “Whatever these results will be, the message from the EU is that we are ready to start negotiations on the future of our relations as soon as Brexit takes place. EU citizens but also EU businesses deserve certainty,” the senior EU official said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies