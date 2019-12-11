Libya accord doesn’t include troop deployment, but Turkey can evaluate it if request comes – FM

A security deal between Turkey and Libya does not include a clause for Turkey to deploy troops there, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday. The statement came after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara could send forces if requested by Tripoli.

Two weeks ago Libya’s internationally recognized government and Turkey signed an expanded security and military accord, and a memorandum on maritime boundaries. Erdogan said this week that, following the security and military deal, Turkey could send troops to Libya if the Tripoli-based government of Fayez al-Serraj requested it.

Cavusoglu said the new deal focused mainly on training. “The security deal does not include any clauses on sending troops. We had similar agreements in the past, this is just an updated accord. There is no deployment of troops,” Reuters quoted him as saying in Ankara.

“However, our president has said that we can evaluate this if such a request comes our way,” the minister added.