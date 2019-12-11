 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Libya accord doesn’t include troop deployment, but Turkey can evaluate it if request comes – FM

11 Dec, 2019 14:50
Turkish troops take part in a live fire drill during the EFES-2018 Military Exercise near the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey, May 10, 2018. © Reuters / Osman Orsal

A security deal between Turkey and Libya does not include a clause for Turkey to deploy troops there, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday. The statement came after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara could send forces if requested by Tripoli.

Two weeks ago Libya’s internationally recognized government and Turkey signed an expanded security and military accord, and a memorandum on maritime boundaries. Erdogan said this week that, following the security and military deal, Turkey could send troops to Libya if the Tripoli-based government of Fayez al-Serraj requested it.

Cavusoglu said the new deal focused mainly on training. “The security deal does not include any clauses on sending troops. We had similar agreements in the past, this is just an updated accord. There is no deployment of troops,” Reuters quoted him as saying in Ankara.

“However, our president has said that we can evaluate this if such a request comes our way,” the minister added.

