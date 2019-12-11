 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Turkish court keeps US consulate worker Topuz in jail

11 Dec, 2019 13:55
Get short URL
Turkish court keeps US consulate worker Topuz in jail
© Reuters / Murad Sezer

A Turkish court rejected a request on Wednesday to release a US consular staffer jailed since 2017 on espionage charges as he told the judge no credible evidence had been submitted against him.

The case of Metin Topuz has added to growing tensions between Ankara and Washington. Topuz worked as a Turkish translator and fixer for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) at the US consulate in Istanbul. The next hearing was set for March 10, according to his lawyer, Halit Akalp.

Topuz has been accused of ties to US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara says ordered an attempted coup the year before. Gulen rejects the coup accusations.

“The charges are based on unrealistic allegations and contradictory testimonies of so-called witnesses,” AFP quoted Topuz as telling the Istanbul court.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies