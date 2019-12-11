Turkish court keeps US consulate worker Topuz in jail

A Turkish court rejected a request on Wednesday to release a US consular staffer jailed since 2017 on espionage charges as he told the judge no credible evidence had been submitted against him.

The case of Metin Topuz has added to growing tensions between Ankara and Washington. Topuz worked as a Turkish translator and fixer for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) at the US consulate in Istanbul. The next hearing was set for March 10, according to his lawyer, Halit Akalp.

Topuz has been accused of ties to US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara says ordered an attempted coup the year before. Gulen rejects the coup accusations.

“The charges are based on unrealistic allegations and contradictory testimonies of so-called witnesses,” AFP quoted Topuz as telling the Istanbul court.