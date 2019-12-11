 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Algerian protesters demand Thursday’s presidential election be canceled

11 Dec, 2019 12:37
Demonstrators take part in a protest to demand for the presidential election to be canceled, in Algiers, Algeria, December 6, 2019. © Reuters / Ramzi Boudina

Thousands of protesters marched through central Algiers on Wednesday to demand that a presidential election planned for Thursday be canceled. The demonstrators demanded that the vote be postponed until the entire ruling elite step down and the military quits politics.

Algeria’s political stalemate between the protest movement and a state increasingly dominated by the military has put at stake the political future of Africa’s largest country, a nation of 40 million people and a major gas supplier to Europe, Reuters said.

All five of the state-approved candidates running Thursday are former senior officials linked to former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who the army forced aside in April in response to the protests.

Army chief Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaed Salah, who has emerged as Algeria’s most powerful political player since Bouteflika was ousted, has pushed for Thursday’s vote as the only way to resolve the political crisis.

