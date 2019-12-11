 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israeli MPs’ bill to dissolve Knesset passes in preliminary reading

11 Dec, 2019 11:11
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. © Reuters / Amir Cohen / File Photo

Lawmakers in Israel on Wednesday fast-tracked a bill to dissolve the parliament, the Knesset, and set new elections for March 2. Amid an unprecedented political deadlock, MPs have until midnight to elect a PM or call new elections. It would be the third national vote within 11 months.

The parliament’s Arrangements Committee approved a special expedited legislative process for the dissolution bill, allowing MPs to hold the four required plenum votes and committee amendments process in a single day.

Shortly afterwards, the bill passed in its preliminary reading in the plenum, the Times of Israel reported. The bill must pass four readings.

Barring an announcement of a coalition breakthrough, the bill is expected to pass into law Wednesday night. Israel held previous parliamentary elections on April 9 and September 17. An opinion poll on Channel 13 on Tuesday forecast Blue and White would win 37 seats to Likud’s 33 in the 120-member parliament, increasing the one-seat advantage it gained in the election in April.

