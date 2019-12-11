Israeli MPs’ bill to dissolve Knesset passes in preliminary reading

Lawmakers in Israel on Wednesday fast-tracked a bill to dissolve the parliament, the Knesset, and set new elections for March 2. Amid an unprecedented political deadlock, MPs have until midnight to elect a PM or call new elections. It would be the third national vote within 11 months.

The parliament’s Arrangements Committee approved a special expedited legislative process for the dissolution bill, allowing MPs to hold the four required plenum votes and committee amendments process in a single day.

Shortly afterwards, the bill passed in its preliminary reading in the plenum, the Times of Israel reported. The bill must pass four readings.

Barring an announcement of a coalition breakthrough, the bill is expected to pass into law Wednesday night. Israel held previous parliamentary elections on April 9 and September 17. An opinion poll on Channel 13 on Tuesday forecast Blue and White would win 37 seats to Likud’s 33 in the 120-member parliament, increasing the one-seat advantage it gained in the election in April.