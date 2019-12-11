 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UN cannot confirm Iran behind Saudi oil attack – Guterres

11 Dec, 2019 10:25
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. © Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch

The UN has been unable to confirm Iranian involvement in a dramatic attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said.

Drones and cruise missiles were used in the September bombardment, which knocked out half of the kingdom’s crude production and fueled a record surge in prices. Saudi officials, the US and several European countries accused Iran of responsibility for the attack, which Tehran has denied.

UN investigators had been given access to debris of the weapons used in the attack, Guterres said in a six-monthly report to the Security Council on Iran’s nuclear program, seen by AFP on Tuesday.

The investigation was not able to “independently corroborate that the cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles used in these attacks are of Iranian origin,” the report said. An investigation into the attack is continuing and will be submitted to the Security Council when finished, according to Guterres.

