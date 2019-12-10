 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Lavrov after meeting Pompeo: We’d offered to publish all 2016-17 comms to see ‘Russiagate’ crumble (WATCH LIVE)
HomeNewsline

New President Fernandez tells IMF Argentina ‘wants to pay debt but can’t’

10 Dec, 2019 17:02
Get short URL
New President Fernandez tells IMF Argentina ‘wants to pay debt but can’t’
Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez holds the symbolic leader's staff, next to new Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, after he was sworn in as Argentina's next president, in Buenos Aires, December 10, 2019. © Reuters / Agustin Marcarian

Argentina’s new President Alberto Fernandez on Tuesday called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to build a “constructive and cooperative” relationship to help the crisis-wracked South American country repay its debts.

During his inauguration speech in Buenos Aires, Fernandez said that Argentina “wants to pay” its external debt, which is around 100 percent of gross domestic product, but that it doesn’t have “the means to do so.”

The center-leftist leader blasted the outgoing, market-friendly president, Mauricio Macri, for having “left the nation in a situation of virtual default” with an external debt of $315 billion, AFP reports.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies