 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Finland’s MPs approve world’s youngest PM Marin

10 Dec, 2019 13:25
Get short URL
Finland’s MPs approve world’s youngest PM Marin
President of Finland Sauli Niinisto greets the new PM Sanna Marin in Helsinki, Finland, December 10, 2019. © Reuters / Lehtikuva / Heikki Saukkomaa

Finland’s parliament approved the nomination on Tuesday Social Democrat Sanna Marin, 34, as the world’s youngest serving prime minister. Out of the parliament’s 200 members, 99 voted in favor and 70 against her nomination. Thirty deputies were absent.

The government resigned last week after the Center Party said it had lost confidence in Social Democrat Prime Minister Antti Rinne over his handling of a postal strike.

Marin’s five-party coalition cabinet consists of 12 female and 7 male ministers. Deep divisions remained between the main coalition partners, Marin’s Social Democrats and the Center Party, Reuters reports.

Marin will struggle to defend her leftist views against the Center Party, which wants action to boost Finnish employment to pay for the costly welfare state. Strikes continued as she took office.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies