 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Macron says Britain & EU ‘should push on with Brexit’ after UK’s election

10 Dec, 2019 12:38
Get short URL
Macron says Britain & EU ‘should push on with Brexit’ after UK’s election
Britain's PM Boris Johnson and France's President Emmanuel Macron at the NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019. © Reuters / Christian Hartmann / Pool

Britain and the European Union should push on with Brexit after the UK’s general election on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron has said. He added that maintaining the unity of the remaining members was paramount, Reuters reports.

“We must be able to advance quickly after these elections,” Macron said in Paris on Tuesday in remarks alongside the new head of the European Council, Charles Michel, who hosts an EU leaders summit this week.

Macron also urged other EU leaders to remain united and “rigorous in the defense of our interests.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies