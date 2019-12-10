Macron says Britain & EU ‘should push on with Brexit’ after UK’s election

Britain and the European Union should push on with Brexit after the UK’s general election on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron has said. He added that maintaining the unity of the remaining members was paramount, Reuters reports.

“We must be able to advance quickly after these elections,” Macron said in Paris on Tuesday in remarks alongside the new head of the European Council, Charles Michel, who hosts an EU leaders summit this week.

Macron also urged other EU leaders to remain united and “rigorous in the defense of our interests.”