Key suspect in St. Petersburg metro blast in 2017 sentenced to life

10 Dec, 2019 10:41
© Reuters / Grigory Dukor

Russia’s Second Western District Military Court on Tuesday found Abror Azimov guilty of bankrolling a terror attack in St. Petersburg in April 2017 and sentenced him to life in jail, TASS said.

Prosecutors earlier demanded a life sentence for Azimov, who was a key suspect in the metro blast, his brother Akram, as well as Ibragim and Mukhamadyusup Ermatov. The court sentenced 10 other men to between 19 and 28 years in jail for the bombing. None of the suspects pled guilty.

The blast killed 15 and injured 67 people on April 3, 2017, after suicide bomber, Akbarzhon Djalilov, brought two explosive devices to the St. Petersburg metro. He had left one bomb at a platform of a metro station, but it was found and safely defused. The man blew up the second bomb in a metro carriage between two stations.

