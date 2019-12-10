 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Turkey could send troops to Libya if requested – Erdogan

10 Dec, 2019 14:29
Get short URL
Turkey could send troops to Libya if requested – Erdogan
Turkish President President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019. © Reuters / Toby Melville / File Photo

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey could deploy troops in Libya, if the UN-supported government in Tripoli were to request such support.

His comment came weeks after Turkey signed security and military cooperation agreements, as well as a controversial maritime border agreement, with Libya’s Tripoli-based government. The government, led by Fayez Sarraj, controls parts of the country’s west.

“If Libya were to make a request, we would send a sufficient number of troops,” AP quoted Erdogan as saying. “After the signing of the security agreement, there is no hurdle,” he told university students during a town hall meeting.

The deals with Turkey outraged members of the Libyan parliament, which is based in the east and aligned with the self-styled Libyan National Army, led by Gen. Khalifa Haftar. “Sarraj is the one who is recognized, and he is the one we considered as our interlocutor,” Erdogan said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies