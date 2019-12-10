Turkey could send troops to Libya if requested – Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey could deploy troops in Libya, if the UN-supported government in Tripoli were to request such support.

His comment came weeks after Turkey signed security and military cooperation agreements, as well as a controversial maritime border agreement, with Libya’s Tripoli-based government. The government, led by Fayez Sarraj, controls parts of the country’s west.

“If Libya were to make a request, we would send a sufficient number of troops,” AP quoted Erdogan as saying. “After the signing of the security agreement, there is no hurdle,” he told university students during a town hall meeting.

The deals with Turkey outraged members of the Libyan parliament, which is based in the east and aligned with the self-styled Libyan National Army, led by Gen. Khalifa Haftar. “Sarraj is the one who is recognized, and he is the one we considered as our interlocutor,” Erdogan said.