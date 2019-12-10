 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Dec, 2019 09:32
Seoul says N. Korea’s recent test was ‘of rocket engine’
South Korea's National Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo. © Reuters / Feline Lim

South Korea’s defense minister said on Tuesday that Pyongyang’s recent unspecified test at a launch site was of a rocket engine, amid speculation that the North was making preliminary steps toward a prohibited long-range rocket launch, AP reported.

Jeong Kyeong-doo said during a visit to Sydney that Seoul expressed its “deep concerns” over the engine test and North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launches into the sea, according to his office in Seoul.

It was the first official outside assessment of what North Korea called “a very important test” at its Tongchang-ri rocket launch site. The North’s Academy of National Defense Science said on Sunday that the test will have “an important effect on changing the strategic position” of North Korea.

Jeong didn’t elaborate on what the engine test was for, but urged North Korea to stop “acts that escalate military tensions.”

