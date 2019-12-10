 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Duterte to lift martial law in S. Philippines by year’s end – aide

10 Dec, 2019 07:50
Get short URL
Duterte to lift martial law in S. Philippines by year’s end – aide
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. © Reuters / Romeo Ranoco

President Rodrigo Duterte will lift martial law in the southern Philippines by year’s end, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

Duterte put the Mindanao region under military rule in May 2017, hours after gunmen flying the black Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) flag seized the mainly Muslim city of Marawi, sparking a five-month battle that left 1,200 people dead, AFP said.

The presidential palace “is confident on the capability of our security forces in maintaining the peace and security of Mindanao without extending martial law” beyond December 31, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said. Duterte’s security advisers had informed him of the “weakening of the terrorist and extremist rebellion,” he added.

Martial law had allowed the military to establish control with measures like curfews, checkpoints and gun controls.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies