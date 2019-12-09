 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Japan arranging visit by Rouhani, ‘wants to play role’ in resolving Iran nuclear impasse

9 Dec, 2019 14:56
Japan arranging visit by Rouhani, 'wants to play role' in resolving Iran nuclear impasse
President Hassan Rouhani and Japan's PM Shinzo Abe in Tehran, Iran, June 12, 2019. © Reuters / Official President website

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe said on Monday that his country is arranging a visit by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani because it wants to play a greater role in resolving a nuclear impasse between Tehran and Washington and in relieving tensions in the Middle East.

Japan, a US ally that has traditionally had friendly relations with Iran, seeks to serve as a mediator between Washington and Tehran, a role that is also expected by the international community, Abe said.

He did not give details of the visit, AP said. Local media have reported that it is being arranged for later this month, before or after Rouhani’s planned visit to Malaysia to attend an Islamic leaders’ conference.

Abe, who has developed friendly ties with Trump, traveled to Iran in June in an unsuccessful effort to encourage Iran and the US to hold talks to reduce tensions.

