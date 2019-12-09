Japan arranging visit by Rouhani, ‘wants to play role’ in resolving Iran nuclear impasse

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe said on Monday that his country is arranging a visit by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani because it wants to play a greater role in resolving a nuclear impasse between Tehran and Washington and in relieving tensions in the Middle East.

Japan, a US ally that has traditionally had friendly relations with Iran, seeks to serve as a mediator between Washington and Tehran, a role that is also expected by the international community, Abe said.

He did not give details of the visit, AP said. Local media have reported that it is being arranged for later this month, before or after Rouhani’s planned visit to Malaysia to attend an Islamic leaders’ conference.

Abe, who has developed friendly ties with Trump, traveled to Iran in June in an unsuccessful effort to encourage Iran and the US to hold talks to reduce tensions.