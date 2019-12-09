Israel’s 2 biggest parties agree on March 2 election if no govt formed

Israel’s two biggest parties agreed on Monday on a March 2 election date, barring a last-minute power-sharing deal, Reuters reports. A 21-day period, during which parliament can nominate a legislator with majority support to try to put together a ruling coalition, expires at 2200 GMT on Wednesday, triggering the legislature’s dissolution and an election within 90 days.

It would be Israel’s third national ballot in less than a year. Recent opinion polls have predicted no dramatic shifts among voters since the inconclusive elections of April and September.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party and the centrist Blue and White party led by his main rival, former military chief Benny Gantz, have been deadlocked in talks on a “unity” administration.

The two parties, which disagree over which man would serve first and for how long, announced they had agreed on the March 2 election date. The date needs parliament’s approval but the two parties dominate the assembly.