France to host intl conference on Lebanon & calls for rapid formation of new govt

Paris will host an international conference on Lebanon on December 11, France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said. It added that the meeting is aimed at pushing Beirut to quickly create a government that could restore some economic stability in the country.

“This meeting should enable the international community to call for the rapid formation of an effective and credible government, which takes the necessary decisions to restore the economic situation and meets the aspirations expressed by the Lebanese people,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told reporters.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun had postponed, until December 16, consultations with lawmakers to designate a new prime minister, Reuters reported.

The consultations, which had been scheduled for Monday, were postponed after Samir Khatib withdrew his candidacy for the position of prime minister.