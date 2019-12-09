 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
France to host intl conference on Lebanon & calls for rapid formation of new govt

9 Dec, 2019 13:29
Get short URL
France to host intl conference on Lebanon & calls for rapid formation of new govt
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun and caretaker Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab attend a military parade to mark the 76th anniversary of Lebanon's independence in Yarze, Lebanon November 22, 2019. © Reuters / Mohamed Azakir

Paris will host an international conference on Lebanon on December 11, France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said. It added that the meeting is aimed at pushing Beirut to quickly create a government that could restore some economic stability in the country.

“This meeting should enable the international community to call for the rapid formation of an effective and credible government, which takes the necessary decisions to restore the economic situation and meets the aspirations expressed by the Lebanese people,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told reporters.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun had postponed, until December 16, consultations with lawmakers to designate a new prime minister, Reuters reported.

The consultations, which had been scheduled for Monday, were postponed after Samir Khatib withdrew his candidacy for the position of prime minister.

