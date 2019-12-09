 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Austrian govt refuses to implement glyphosate ban ‘due to technicality’

9 Dec, 2019 12:47
Austrian Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein. © Reuters / Piroschka van de Wouw / File Photo

Austria’s government said on Monday it would not implement a ban on the controversial herbicide glyphosate, despite MPs having voted for such a measure to come into effect on January 1. In a letter to the speaker of parliament, Chancellor Brigitte Birlein said the European Commission had not been given the necessary notification about the measure and it therefore could not enter into force, AFP reports.

“I want to stress that this is purely a formal legal decision and not about assessing the content of the proposal,” Bierlein said.

Austria would have been the first EU country to enforce a ban on the herbicide after MPs approved the decision in July.

Glyphosate is classified as “probably carcinogenic” by the World Health Organization (WHO), but the EU in December 2017 renewed the weed killer’s license across Europe for five years.

