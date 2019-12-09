EU ministers discuss response to Turkey-Libya maritime border deal

EU foreign ministers debated on Monday how to respond to a controversial agreement between Turkey and Libya that could give Turkey access to a contested economic zone across the Mediterranean Sea, AP reports.

The maritime border deal, endorsed by the Turkish parliament last week, has fueled tensions in Turkey’s long-running dispute with Greece, Cyprus and Egypt over oil and gas drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Greece has already expelled the Libyan ambassador over it.

New EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that “it’s not a matter of sanctions today.” He said the ministers would study a “memorandum of understanding” agreed upon between Turkey and Libya, which was only made public in recent days.

Greece, Cyprus and Egypt have blasted the accord as being contrary to international law. Some EU partners of Greece and Cyprus seem to agree.