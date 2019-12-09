 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Lavrov, Pompeo to meet in Washington DC on Tuesday

9 Dec, 2019 08:32
Lavrov, Pompeo to meet in Washington DC on Tuesday
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian FM Sergey Lavrov in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Russia, May 14, 2019. © Reuters / Pavel Golovkin / Pool

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will meet on December 10 in Washington DC, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said on Monday. They will exchange views on international problems and bilateral relations, the statement said.

The US State Department confirmed the meeting on December 10 in its schedule distributed on Sunday. After negotiations and communication in the format of a working lunch, the ministers will also hold a joint press conference.

The Washington Post reported earlier, citing a source in the US administration, that Pompeo plans to discuss arms control, the situation in Syria, and Ukraine with Lavrov. The publication did not have any information about a possible meeting between President Donald Trump and Lavrov.

