Lavrov, Pompeo to meet in Washington DC on Tuesday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will meet on December 10 in Washington DC, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said on Monday. They will exchange views on international problems and bilateral relations, the statement said.

The US State Department confirmed the meeting on December 10 in its schedule distributed on Sunday. After negotiations and communication in the format of a working lunch, the ministers will also hold a joint press conference.

The Washington Post reported earlier, citing a source in the US administration, that Pompeo plans to discuss arms control, the situation in Syria, and Ukraine with Lavrov. The publication did not have any information about a possible meeting between President Donald Trump and Lavrov.