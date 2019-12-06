 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia will respond to any new deployment of missiles by US – Lavrov

6 Dec, 2019 14:59
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and Italian FM Luigi Di Maio in Rome, Italy, December 6, 2019. © Reuters / Remo Casilli

Russia will not hesitate to respond to any new deployment of missiles by the United States, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

“If practical steps are taken to create and deploy [missiles], we will have a mirror reaction, but we will not be the first,” Lavrov said in Rome. He made the statement at a news conference with his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio on the sidelines of an international conference, the Mediterranean Dialogues.

Russia has proposed a moratorium on the deployment of short and intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe after the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) banning such a move formally ended in August.

